Stoke City’s chances of signing Fleetwood Town’s Jay Matete will come ‘down to price’, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (See tweet below).

Stoke City have been linked with a move for the youngster over recent times, as have Millwall.

Matete, who is 20 years old, is being tipped for a bright future in the game and Fleetwood could face a battle to keep hold of him this summer.

The Sun on Sunday first reported Stoke and Millwall were both keen on 2nd May (printed edition, pg. 61).

Their hopes of landing him will depend on how much he will cost.

Matete’s deal with Fleetwood has been extended until the end of the next campaign (June 2022) and he is likely to be part of Simon Grayson’s plans for next term.

The midfielder started his career in the academy at Reading but switched to the North West club in May 2018.

He has since made 16 first-team appearances for Fleetwood and was given the green light to leave on loan to Grimsby Town during the January transfer window.

Matete was a shining light for the Mariners during the second half of the past season despite their relegation to the National League.

The youngster made 20 appearances in all competitions for Paul Hurst’s side and chipped in with three goals to alert the attention of Stoke and Millwall. However, will they fork out the cash to get him?