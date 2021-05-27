Ipswich Town are trying to ‘lure’ Jermain Defoe away from Rangers this summer, reports Football Insider.

It’s believed the League One side are willing to spend well in this summer’s transfer market as the new owners look to back manager Paul Cook in his first summer with the Tractor Boys.

Football Insider have been told by an Ipswich source that the East Anglian side are readying themselves to make an ‘ambitious’ move for the 38-year-old. The former Portsmouth and Bournemouth striker is still in discussions with Rangers over a new contract, as his current deal expires at the end of June.

After lifting the Scottish Premiership title, Defoe stated his desire to stay at Rangers beyond this summer. However, it’s believed that Defoe may have to take a pay cut to stay with the Scottish champions as he’s one of the Gers’ current top earners on over £30,000-a-week.

Ipswich may be able to offer the 38-year-old a lot more game time than Rangers and Steven Gerrard can offer, as he could become a pivotal player in Ipswich’s side. While at Rangers, the former England international hasn’t been guaranteed playing time and has fallen down the pecking order after recent arrivals. He’s believed to be the fourth-choice behind Alfredo Morelos, Kemar Roofe, and Cedric Itten.

Defoe made 11 appearances for Rangers in the Scottish Premiership this season, eight of those being starts. He scored twice and grabbed an assist in the league and across all competitions he managed a total of seven goals and two assists. However, he failed to appear in Europe as he wasn’t named in the Europa League squad by Gerrard.

In total Defoe has appeared 72 times for Rangers and he’s managed an impressive 32 goals in that time. The striker has gone on record to say he wants to continue playing until he’s 40 and possibly signing for Ipswich may mean he can do that. Defoe signing for the Tractor Boys could be the signing of the summer in the EFL, he’ll bring goals and vital experience, something that could be said has been missing from Ipswich these past few seasons.