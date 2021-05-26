Middlesbrough have announced via their official website that they offered youngster Jeremie Sivi a professional contract having impressed on an initial trial.

Middlesbrough have had to ‘beat off the interest’ from clubs all around Europe for Sivi, highlighting his quality and his apparent potential.

He has previously had stints with the likes of Leyton Orient and Harlow in non-league, whereas he has most recently spent time with the Onside Football Academy in London.

Sivi is a right-back by trade but can play further forwards as well as in the centre of midfield according to Transfermarkt. His versatility will stand him in good stead and he could certainly see a route to the first team in the near future, performances and form permitting.

Middlesbrough are famous for giving youth a chance and they have given opportunities to many young players in recent seasons.

The likes of Josh Coburn, Connor Malley, Hayden Hackney, Tyrone O’Neill, Isaiah Jones, Sam Folarin, Rumarn Burrell, and Ben Liddle have been handed their debuts in the last two years, whereas Djed Spence, Dael Fry and Marcus Tavernier have been brought through the academy system and have become first team regulars.

The 18-year-old Sivi will link up with the club’s U18 side most likely, although he may be included in the U23 setup instead.

He could also be given an opportunity in pre-season. Manager Neil Warnock has spoken out about players surprising the veteran over the summer’s warmup fixtures and if Sivi is given that chance, he could well be the surprise package Warnock is looking for.