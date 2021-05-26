Derby County are ‘set for a summer of anxiety’, reports Sky Sports, who say the club’s case against the EFL could ‘drag on for several months’.

Sky Sports report that Derby County’s case against the EFL is to be heard by an ‘independent disciplinary commission’, but that said commission isn’t due to the discuss the matter, and subsequently the club’s punishment, for another two weeks.

The report then goes on to say how the Rams are ‘almost certain’ to appeal against any decision that is eventually made which could prolong the ‘legal process’ for several more months, potentially stretching into next season or even next year.

Derby County were originally charge with breaching the Championship’s financial regulations, or ‘accounting irregularities’, but cleared of any wrongdoing – the EFL though appealed that initial ruling, and won their appeal earlier this month.

Sky Sports write:

That ruling decided Derby had incorrectly recorded in their accounts how they spread the transfer cost of some players over the duration of their contract. This “amortisation” is a legitimate accounting procedure used by all football clubs, but there were said to be “ambiguities” in Derby’s accounts. Derby have made no new comment, but remain steadfast in their belief they have done nothing wrong.

More worryingly, Derby County are also accused of but deny, that their ‘accounting abnormality gave them an unfair advantage with regards to the overall spending limits imposed by the EFL’.

Sky Sports write:

If an independent panel decide the alleged accounting errors meant Derby breached the League’s Profit and Sustainability rules that could lead to further charges and a significant points deduction.

It’s a truly sorry state of affairs at Pride Park – the club, having endured a torrid season in the Championship which ended with them fending off relegation on the final day, now faces an arduous summer and with the possibility of a points penalty to compete with next season.

Soon after the season finished, reports in the national media claimed that Derby County were facing a points penalty going into the next season.

The Sun on Sunday (09.05.21) claimed that Derby County faced the penalty for ‘overspending across three seasons’, with the above mentioned commission ‘ready to swing in favour of the EFL’.

Of course, the commission did swing in favour of the EFL who just two days later were reported to have won their appeal.

For Wayne Rooney’s side then, a points penalty seems the inevitability but most damning is the delay in which it might be applied. Sky Sports say the Rams stay in the belief that they’ve done nothing outside of the laws and regulations they’re working within and so, the appeal could last well beyond this summer.

That ‘summer of anxiety’ will be very real for Rooney and for his players. Derby County will find it very hard to tempt new players to the club with this ongoing case standing over them and their showing in the last campaign strongly suggests that they need new recruits.

A lot to take in for Derby County fans, and potentiall an entire summer to soak it all in.