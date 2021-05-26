Middlesbrough are looking to bolster their attacking ranks this summer and have joined the race to sign FC Midtjylland’s Sory Kaba, according to Wales Online.

Middlesbrough allowed Britt Assombalonga Ashley Fletcher to leave the club last month. Chuba Akpom is also one that will be allowed to depart this summer according to reports, they are they are looking to sign two or three strikers in the up-and-coming transfer window.

Reports have suggested that Middlesbrough are looking into signing Sunderland Charlie Wyke, Rotherham United’s Joshua Kayode and Bristol City forward Famara Diedhiou amongst others. But there is a new name to add to that list.

Sory Kaba is a player in demand and has been attracting attention from both Watford and Swansea City.

With the former playing in the Premier League next season, the promise of top flight football could be a pull that Middlesbrough cannot compete with. Similarly, there is the possibility Swansea could be joining them if they win at Wembley against Brentford in the Championship play-offs this weekend.

Kaba scored 11 goals in 27 league games last time out for Danish side FC Midtjylland and if Middlesbrough can secure a move, both fans and manager Neil Warnock alike will be hoping for another season of a double figure goal tally.

In the last campaign, Duncan Watmore scored nine goals to end the season as the clubs top scorer. He managed to outscore the likes of a Assombalonga, Fletcher, and Akpom and therefore he will need competition, especially with the aforementioned trio all leaving.