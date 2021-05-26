Stoke City have turned down a £10m bid for defender Nathan Collins from Premier League outfit Burnley, claims Talksport.

The 20-year-old Stoke defender has been the subject of interest from a few clubs over the past year but now it is understood that Burnley have had an official bid turned down for the Republic of Ireland international.

Collins has been the subject of a bid from the Clarets before when they made a £7.5m bid in January as reported by LancsLive.

The defender has been in fine form for the Potters and has been one of the standout performers in a season that didn’t show much promise for Michael O’Neill’s side who finished in a comfortable 14th place, with no threat of relegation but too far away to challenge for a play-off place.

Collins made 22 league appearances for the club over the past season and has made 39 in total over the past couple of seasons, the defender suffered a season-ending foot injury in February however, and will be looking to get fit and ready for next season.

It is not yet known if Burnley will come back with a third bid for the defender but it may be likely as Sean Dyche looks to bolster his squad ahead of the Premier League season.

Collins is a progressive defender who loves to bring the ball out from the back and play, he is known for being a more ‘modern’ centre-back with his ability to play out from the back and being comfortable on the ball.

Stoke may find it difficult to replace the 20-year-old should he move on this summer, whether that is to Burnley or elsewhere unless they are able to land a considerable fee.

Michael O’Neill may well have a decision to make over the coming weeks as he looks to build a side able to compete for a play-off berth next season.