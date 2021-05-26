Bournemouth midfielder Jack Wilshere has issued an update on his Instagram regarding his future with no new contract currently on the table for the 29-year-old.

Wilshere is out of contract this summer and he has stated that he is unsure if this is to be the end of his Bournemouth career or not as he waits to see what is offered to him over the next few weeks.

The midfielder appeared 14 times this season in the league, scoring one goal and helping the Cherries to a 6th placed finish but unfortunately fell short in the play-off semi-finals losing to Brentford over two legs.

The former Arsenal man has struggled with injuries over his career to date since his breakthrough game against Barcelona back in 2011 as a 19-year-old.

‘Thank you to everyone @officialafcb for the last five months. My teammates, All the staff and especially the fans,’ Wilshere wrote on his Instagram.

‘You were amazing last time and continued to support me this time. Being honest, I don’t know if this is the end. The coming weeks will tell.

‘Unfortunately we didn’t reach our goal of promotion but there is plenty of positives and experience to take into next year to get this club back where it belongs! Have a good summer.’

It seems as though the midfielder may well want a return to the Cherries based on his message but only time will tell if this comes to fruition and now it is a waiting game for Wilshere.

A stumbling block for Wilshere staying may be his wages, with Bournemouth not being able to bounce straight back to the Premier League, they may well have to make cuts to their squad after the COVID-19 pandemic hit clubs across the country hard.

Another person waiting to hear on his contract situation is Jonathan Woodgate who was appointed as head coach until the end of the season and the appointment of the Cherries’ next manager may well be a big factor on if Wilshere is around for next season or not.