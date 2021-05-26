Cardiff City are reportedly planning a move for Crewe Alexandra midfielder Ryan Wintle, according to Football Insider.

Cardiff are set to make a move for the 23-year-old who is out of contract at the Alexandra Stadium next month and Wintle could well be on his way to reunite with former teammate Perry Ng at the South Wales club.

The midfielder has turned down a new deal with the League One side and interest seems to be hotting up with a few Championship clubs reportedly interested in Wintle’s services.

Wintle joined Crewe in 2015 from Alsager Town and since then has gone on to make 163 league appearances for the club, scoring nine goals in the process.

However, it’s not goals that are key to Wintle’s game as he operates more as a defensive midfielder, he looks to break up the play and control the tempo of the game.

The midfielder also helped guide Crewe to promotion during the 2019/20 season and also helped the side to a solid 12th placed finish in their first season back in League One.

The Bluebirds have already dipped their toes into the free agent market by signing James Collins and Mick McCarthy looks set to delve back in there and land Wintle who has been impressive over the past few years.

The Welsh side will be looking to improve the squad during the summer as they finish just a few places outside the play-off places and with the likes of Harry Wilson and Sheyi Ojo returning to Liverpool from their loan spells, the Bluebirds will be looking to add more depth to the side.

Mick McCarthy will be hoping his side can push on next season and make a play for the play-off places and adding Wintle to the squad may well just help them in their quest for promotion.