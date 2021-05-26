Sunderland’ Luke O’Nien is wanted by all of Preston North End, Middlesbrough, Millwall and Luton Town, reports Football Insider.

O’Nien has been offered a new contract at Sunderland, with his current deal set to expire next month.

Now, Football Insider report that a quartet of Championship clubs are weighing up summer moves for him in Preston, Middlesbrough, Millwall and Luton Town.

O’Nien, 27, is one of a handful of players who the club are in talks with over renewals, after the Black Cats released their retained list yesterday.

It comes after Lee Johnson’s side failed to progress into the League One play-off final.

Formerly of the likes of Watford and Wycombe Wanderers, O’Nien has just capped his third season with Sunderland. In that time he’s made 115 League One appearances for the club and scored 11 goals, playing a number of positions too.