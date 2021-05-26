Bolton Wanderers are in discussions to permanently sign West Ham United forward Oladapo Afolayan, according to Football Insider.

The 23-year-old was on loan at Bolton from January to the end of the season and played a part in Bolton securing League Two promotion. Football Insider have been told by a recruitment source that the League Two side are now in talks about making the move a permanent one this summer.

The attacker’s deal at the London Stadium expires at the end of next month, so he will become a free agent if no deal is agreed with West Ham in the meantime. Afolayan played 21 times for Bolton, scoring one goal and collecting two assists. He was mainly used as a left-winger by Trotters manager Ian Evatt, and it seemed to work as 15 of the 21 games he played Bolton won.

Bolton boss Evatt spoke this month about the possibility of bringing Afolayan back to the Macron Stadium, he said: “I am confident because what we have done is we have built credit with the two of them, not only because we have been a success but when I spoke to them in January I promised them certain things, how we play, the way we train, how they would get treated, what the club is like, what the fanbase is like, and everything I have said has come to fruition.

“They now understand what a fantastic club Bolton Wanderers is, and what a journey we are about to go on. They want to be a part of that, I have no doubts. We will do what we can to keep them both but, again, it has to be done in a sustainable manner. It has to be right for us and we can’t break the bank for people.”

Afolayan was signed by West Ham from National League side Solihull Moors in January 2018 and he signed a three-and-a-half-year deal. He caught the eye of the hammers after scoring 15 goals in 46 appearances over two seasons for Solihull.

The 23-year-old only appeared for the Hammers once and that was as a substitute in the 4-0 FA Cup win over Doncaster Rovers in January last year. However, he’s featured 36 times for West Ham under-23’s and he’s scored nine goals and grabbed six assists as well. However, it now looks increasingly likely he will be playing League One football next season for Evatt’s Bolton side.