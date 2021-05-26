Luton Town have secured a new deal for Sonny Bradley, as announced by their official club website.

Luton Town have tied their defender down to a contract in a big boost going into next season.

Bradley, who is 29 years old, was due to become a free agent at the end of next month and appeared to be heading out the exit door.

Fellow Championship side Preston North End were keen, as per a report by Lancashire Live, whilst Football Insider has reported that he rejected a move to Ipswich Town.

Luton will be relieved to have kept Bradley, especially after losing Matty Pearson and James Collins to Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City respectively. Dan Potts has also penned a new deal.

Bradley has said: “I’m really happy to have signed again. I said recently that I can’t wait to walk out at Kenilworth Road in front of fans again, because we all know that roof is going to come off.

“We’ve come so far together and I feel that there is some unfinished business after what we’ve all been through over this past year and a bit. It’s going to be a real emotional day when that happens.”

The centre-back joined Luton in 2018 from Plymouth Argyle and has since made 129 appearances for them in all competitions.

He played a key role in their promotion from League One in his first season and has adapted very well to the step up to the Championship.

Prior to his move to Kenilworth Road, Bradley also had spells at Hull City, Portsmouth and Crawley Town.

He has found a home at Luton and they will be delighted to have seen off competition from Preston North End and Ipswich Town to keep hold of him.