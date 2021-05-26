AFC Wimbledon have announced that Joe Pigott is leaving this summer, as per their official club website.

AFC Wimbledon will have to find a replacement for their key striker.

Pigott, who is 27 years old, has a big decision to make on his future now as he weighs up his options as a free agent.

He started his career at Charlton Athletic and now many of their fans want him to return.

Pigott scored 22 goals in all competitions and is seen as an ideal summer addition by the Addicks’ supporters.

He rose up through the youth ranks at the Valley and made 16 appearances for the London club as a youngster.

Charlton are expected to busy over the next couple of months and Pigott is a player who would certainly boost their striking options.

He managed to score 54 goals in 156 games for Wimbledon.

Here is what the Charlton fans have been saying on Twitter today-

Bring him home — Ollie Stupple (@CafcOllie7) May 26, 2021

Charlton do your thing — Charltonfan204 (@Danielr96265799) May 26, 2021

Bring him to the valley @CAFCofficial — Tom May (@tommymay00) May 26, 2021

Get him home — Joe🇩🇰 (@BigJc022) May 26, 2021

Huge news this. No doubt we’ll face massive competition, even some from the Championship I imagine, but bringing Joe Pigott home would be huge 👀 #cafc #MadeInCharlton https://t.co/gqewPbmiP2 — Sam Clarke (@Sam_AEC) May 26, 2021