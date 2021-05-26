Birmingham City have announced that they’re academy has ‘been awarded Category 1 status’.

For Birmingham City, obtaining Category 1 status for their academy is a huge step forward, and it means that their youth teams will now compete in ‘new league competitions’ next season.

It comes after Blues’ U23 side claimed the Professional Development League crown yesterday, promoting them into Premier League 2 Division 2, ‘playing for the chance of promotion to Division One’.

Elsewhere, the club’s U18 side will next season compete in ‘either the North of South division’ of the U18s Premier League.

It’s a huge step forward for the club and an ode to how well their youth academy has done in recent years.

Jude Bellingham is the obvious name that crops up when talking of Birmingham City youngsters – he blossomed in the first-team during the 2019/20 campaign and handed Blues a healthy profit margin when he departed for Borussia Dortmund last summer.

