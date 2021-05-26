Preston North End are not in for Hull City defender Callum Elder, as per Lancashire Live journalist George Hodgson on Twitter (see tweet below).

On the Callum Elder links, have been told North End aren't after a left-back. #pnefc — George Hodgson (@GHodgsonSport) May 25, 2021

Preston North End are not after another left-back this summer.

Elder, who is 26 years old, played a key role in Hull winning the League One title last season, chipping in with 10 assists from defence.

He has been linked with the likes of Derby County, Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City over the past 24 hours, as reported by Football Insider, and their chances of getting him have increased with Preston not keen.

Read: Derby County-linked striker becomes a free agent

Elder only has a year left on his contract at the KCOM Stadium and his side could face a battle to keep hold of him this summer.

The Australian joined Hull in 2019 and has since made 79 appearances for the East Yorkshire club in all competitions.

He started his career with Sydney-based side Manly United before moving to England as a youngster to join Leicester City.

Elder never made a senior appearance for the Foxes but enjoyed plenty of game time out on loan with the likes of Mansfield Town, Peterborough United, Brentford, Barnsley and Wigan Athletic.

Read: Huddersfield Town in talks with centre-back

Hull swooped to sign him on a permanent basis a couple of summers ago but are facing interest in him now.

Grant McCann’s side are back in the Championship next term and will be looking to bolster their squad over the next couple of months to ensure they are prepared for next term.