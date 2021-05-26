QPR’s Todd Kane is wanted by all of Charlton Athletic, Portsmouth and Sunderland, reports London Football News.

Kane, 27, has been one of the most hotly contested QPR players of the past two seasons.

The former Chelsea man joined on a free transfer ahead of the 2019/20 campaign and has since made 60 Championship appearances for the club, netting three goals from right-back.

But his performances on the pitch have always been a talking point among fans and this season, his off-field antics have cast his QPR future in doubt.

His comments on previous links to Sheffield United caused debate, and then comments on fellow right-back Osman Kakay seemingly threw him out of starting contention with an FA charge following soon after regarding an incident involving Brentford’s Sergi Canos earlier in the year.

Now, linked with the League One likes of Charlton, Portsmouth and Sunderland, QPR fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news.

See what some of them had to say below: