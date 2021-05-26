QPR’s Todd Kane is wanted by all of Charlton Athletic, Portsmouth and Sunderland, reports London Football News.

Kane, 27, has been one of the most hotly contested QPR players of the past two seasons.

The former Chelsea man joined on a free transfer ahead of the 2019/20 campaign and has since made 60 Championship appearances for the club, netting three goals from right-back.

But his performances on the pitch have always been a talking point among fans and this season, his off-field antics have cast his QPR future in doubt.

His comments on previous links to Sheffield United caused debate, and then comments on fellow right-back Osman Kakay seemingly threw him out of starting contention with an FA charge following soon after regarding an incident involving Brentford’s Sergi Canos earlier in the year.

Now, linked with the League One likes of Charlton, Portsmouth and Sunderland, QPR fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news.

See what some of them had to say below:

Have those clubs got £13m? RT @Daily_Hoopss: 🗞️#Charlton, #Portsmouth and #Sunderland want #QPR defender Todd Kane.🔵⚪ 👀London Football News understands the League One trio are all keen to snap up the former Chelsea trainee this summer.🔵⚪ pic.twitter.com/oJEnqIw2M9 — Chris Dunn (@dunners1980) May 26, 2021

He is a good player, no point in selling him. — يوسف معرفي Yousef Marafi (@Yousef_QPR) May 26, 2021

League one trio. 🤣 I think all deserve a second chance and would hope recent months have been a learning curve for him to come good next season. That being said, after what he said, only having 'league one trio' in for him, did tickle me. — Daniel Smith (@DanJS9) May 26, 2021

Why are we getting rid of a very good player? We sure do take very strange decisions! — Michael McKeon (@Michael53916972) May 26, 2021

Tbh his mouth got the better of him but he's a good player imo so be shocked if he joined a lge 1 club — Razorkev (@razorkev69) May 26, 2021

Yeah get rid, sell for £750k — Conor Wells (@CW_Wells123) May 26, 2021