AFC Wimbledon striker Joe Pigott has confirmed he will be leaving the club, as per their official club website.

AFC Wimbledon are losing their forward on a free transfer this summer.

Pigott, who is 27 years old, is out of contract at the end of next month.

Mark Robinson’s side were keen on tying him down on a new contract but he will be leaving for nothing.

TEAMtalk have suggested Derby County, Birmingham City and Swansea City are keen, whilst fellow League One side Charlton Athletic considered signing him in January, as reported by London News Online.

Pigott has said: “This has been the toughest decision of my career and I’ve decided that I will be looking for a new challenge. Firstly, it’s been an absolute privilege to play for this club as it represents exactly what the game is about – the fans.

“To not play in front of a packed Plough Lane is something that upsets me. Your support to me since my debut against Blackpool has been amazing.”



Pigott will be a man in-demand now after scoring 22 goals in all competitions this past season.

Pigott rose up through the youth ranks at Charlton before playing 16 times for their first-team as a youngster. He also had loan spells away at Bromley, Gillingham, Newport County, Southend United and Luton Town.

He left the Addicks on a permanent basis for spells at Cambridge United and Maidstone United before Wimbledon took a gamble on him in 2018.

Pigott has since become one of the Dons’ most prized assets and has managed to score 54 goals in 156 games in all competitions over the past three years.