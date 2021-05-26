Hull City are being linked with Turkish entrepreneur Acun Ilıcalı, according to reports in Turkey.

Newspaper Hurriyet claims he wants to takeover the Tigers from the Allams.

Ilıcalı, who is 51 years old, is a media mogul in his native country and has previously signalled his desire to buy a club in England, as per the Daily Sabah.

He invested in Fortuna Sittard last summer but has since distanced himself from the Dutch club.



Read: Hull City targeting move for related Portsmouth midfielder

Hull may well be the next club in his sights, although Hull Live said “no formal bid has been made” in their report two days ago.

Rumours have since escalated on social media, mainly from reports in Turkey, that have been getting the Tigers’ fans excited.

Vice-chairman, Ehab Allam, has followed Ilıcalı on Instagram to further put fuel in the fire.

Hull have been owned by the Allam family since 2010 but relations have been very strained.

The club has been up for sale for a few years now and fans will be praying that the Allams finally cut ties with the club this summer.

Read: Sheffield United man wants Hull City move

Hull are back in the Championship next season after winning the League One title and will be looking to bolster their squad with a few signings over the next few weeks.

The takeover talk is exciting news for their supporters who, bar last season in the third tier, have endured some tough moments supporting their club over recent years.

