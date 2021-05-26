Middlesbrough attacker Duncan Watmore has compared his current manager Neil Warnock to former boss Sam Allardyce.

Middlesbrough boast one of the most experienced managers in English football with Neil Warnock at the helm. But Duncan Watmore has worked under another, prior to switching to the Riverside, having been managed by Sam Allardyce during his time at Sunderland.

Speaking to The Northern Echo, the attacker admitted there is certainly similarities between the two and revealed that the pair aren’t quite as archaic as people like to make out.

“I think there’s definitely similarities between the two” he said.

“They’re both brilliant, proven managers. They’ve had incredible careers and there are similarities in terms of the way they work, although I also think there are differences between them too.

“There’s obviously this old-school manager tag applied to both of them, but actually, they’re both very forward-thinking. They’re always open to things, and you can’t not be to be that successful.

“You have to constantly adapt, and they’re both willing to do that. They’re both very intelligent, and their game knowledge is superior to pretty much anyone you could come across thanks to their time in the game.”

Watmore joined Sunderland in 2013 after impressing at non-league Altrincham. He played 87 times for the Black Cats during his seven year spell, which was ultimately marred by various injuries.

Allardyce was in charge between October 2015 and July 2016 and played a huge part in keeping the club in the Premier League at the time. Watmore was also a key component in ‘the great escape’, scoring four goals across the campaign.

However, given his injury record, he was released from the Stadium of Light in 2020 and joined local rivals Middlesbrough where he flourished.

He ended the season as Boro’s top scorer with nine goals. Despite not being an out and out goalscorer, he managed to outscore strikers Ashley Fletcher, Chuba Akpom and Britt Assombalonga.

Warnock has spoken out about building his team around players like Watmore next season as the veteran boss eyes a record-extending ninth promotion of his footballing career. Middlesbrough finished in 10th position last season, but they will be hoping to go one better next time around and achieve a place in the Championship top six.