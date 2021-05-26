Former Sheffield Wednesday man Chris Maguire will be leaving Sunderland next month, and Owls fans have debated the possibility of a return for the 32-year-old.

Maguire will leave Sunderland after three years, 100 league appearances and 22 goals. Fans are sad to see him go but now the former Scottish international can embark on a new journey, and Sheffield Wednesday reporter Dom Howson put the possibility of a Hillsborough return to fans.

He spent three years at Sheffield Wednesday from 2012 to 2015. In that time, the Scot featured 92 times in all competitions and scored 19 goals before sealing a permanent move away to Rotherham United in 2015.

He went on to have spells with both Oxford United and Bury before landing at Sunderland, where over the past three seasons he established himself as a firm fan favourite.

But Sheffield Wednesday fans seem divided over whether they’d take him back – see what they had to say on Twitter below:

No. Move forward not back. — Lenny (@LennyEgghead) May 26, 2021

Absolutely not – nothing against the chap but it doesn’t scream “moving forwards” — Luke Liddle (@lukeliddle_14) May 26, 2021

Young Hungry up comimg talent we need he was good for us 300 years ago but we need to move on now stop looking in the past — scott cain (@scottcain13) May 26, 2021

No No No No. We need to build for the future. Please stop throwing names of former players into the conversation. Maguire’s time with us was 5-6 years ago, I don’t recall many people saying “I wish we still had Chris Maguire” since then. — Mark Saxton (@MarkSaxton1960) May 26, 2021

At 32 years of age no way, we need a younger squad. — Phil Bradish (@BradOwl) May 26, 2021

No but it’s similar mentalities we need from any new signings. He has a nasty edge and a will to win. A million miles from the likes of Van Aken, Reach and Rhodes. Mentality is key. — RocketOwl (@RocketOwl1986) May 26, 2021