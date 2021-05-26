QPR defender Todd Kane is wanted by Sunderland, Charlton Athletic and Portsmouth, as per a report by London Football News.

QPR are expected to let him leave this summer and he is not short of options.

Kane, who is 27 years old, is still under contract with Mark Warburton’s side until next summer (2022).

He joined the Hoops in 2019 and has since made 60 appearances in all competitions. However, he lost his place at right-back to Osman Kakay last term.

Kane started his career at Chelsea but never made a senior appearance for the Premier League giants.

The defender had loan spells away from Stamford Bridge at Preston North End, Blackburn Rovers, Bristol City, Nottingham Forest, NEC Nijmegen, FC Groningen and Oxford United.

His final loan stint away from Chelsea came at Hull City under the now Charlton Athletic boss Nigel Adkins.

Kane made 41 appearances for the Tigers in the 2018/19 season which resulted in a permanent move to QPR that summer.

Charlton are looking to mount a promotion push from League One next term and Adkins could look to reunite with him at the Valley to boost his defence.

The Addicks will have to face competition from rivals Sunderland for his signature with it expected to be a very busy summer at the Stadium of Light.

Portsmouth have also been credited with an interest with Danny Cowley keen to boost his ranks.