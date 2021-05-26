Bristol Rovers are hoping to complete a deal to sign Paul Coutts by the end of the week, as per a report by Bristol Live.

Bristol Rovers have been in advanced talks with the midfielder and are hoping to make him their first summer signing.

Joey Barton’s side are gearing up for life in League Two and are poised to boost their midfield department by bringing the ex-Scotland youth international to the Memorial Ground.

Coutts, who is 32 years old, was released by Fleetwood Town at the end of the past season and is available on a free transfer.

Bristol Rovers boss Barton signed him for Fleetwood in 2019 and wants to reunite with him again now.

Coutts went on to play 67 times for the Cod Army, as well as spending the second-half of last season on loan at Salford City.

The midfielder is a vastly experienced player in the Football League and has racked up over 400 appearances in his career to date.

He had spells at Peterborough United, Preston North End and Derby County before signing for Sheffield United in 2015.

He was a popular man at Bramall Lane and helped the Blades rise from League One to the Premier League under Chris Wilder.

Bristol Rovers are aiming for an immediate promotion from the fourth tier next term and Coutts would be a shrewd addition.