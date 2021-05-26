Morecambe striker Cole Stockton has ‘loads’ of clubs after him this summer, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Stockton? Loads after him … https://t.co/D2WzoCcENd — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) May 25, 2021

Morecambe will face a battle to keep hold of him over the coming months.

Stockton, who is 27 years old, is out of contract at the end of next month and is currently due to become available on a free transfer.

Fleetwood Town have been linked, as reported by Football League World, as well as Bolton Wanderers, as per the The Sun on Sunday (02.05.21, page 61).

Bradford City are the latest club to be credited with an interest, as per Nixon last weekend.

Stockton has caught the eye for Morecambe this season and has scored 13 goals to help fire them into the Play-Offs.

He started his career at Tranmere Rovers and rose up through the youth ranks at Prenton Park. He went on to play 119 times for the Whites’ first-team and scored 28 goals.

The attacker also had loan spells away from the Merseyside club at Southport, Morecambe and Vauxhall Motors as a youngster.

He left Tranmere on a permanent basis for spells at Hearts and Carlisle United before they re-signed him in 2018.

Stockton’s focus will currently be on helping Morecambe gain promotion to League One for the first time ever.

Derek Adams’ side lock horns with Newport County at Wembley this weekend in the League Two Play-Off final.