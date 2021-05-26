Oxford United will monitor Rob Hall’s situation closely this summer.

Oxford United’s boss Karl Robinsons hasn’t ruled out a return to the Kassam Stadium for the winger, as per their official club website.

Hall, who is 27 years old, is being released by the U’s with his contract up next month.

The wide man is free to find a new club but Robinson says he will keep a close eye on developments.

He has said: “Hally is a difficult decision. We had a very good conversation and he has been an outstanding servant to the club but we recognise that he needs to be playing regular first team football.

“I am sure another club will snap him up but if not then we will be monitoring the situation closely.”

Hall has been with Oxford since 2016 and has made 98 appearances, chipping in with 19 goals.

He has seen his game time dry up over the past 12 months and was loaned out to Forest Green Rovers last year.

The ex-England youth international started out at West Ham United before Bolton Wanderers signed him in 2013.

He spent two years on the books of the Trotters and played 34 times for them whilst they were in the Championship.

Bolton loaned him out to MK Dons and he impressed during his time at Stadium.mk, having previously played there on loan as as youngster from West Ham.

However, the Dons couldn’t sign him permanently as Oxford swooped in five years ago.

Hall has now been released by the U’s but his association with the club isn’t completely over just yet.