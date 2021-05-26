Benfica could try and keep Football League-linked Ryan Gauld in Portugal this summer, as per a report by the Daily Record.

Benfica are being linked with a swoop for the in-demand attacking midfielder from Farense.

Gauld, who is 25 years old, is not short of options right now with clubs all over the world keen.

Sheffield United, Brentford and Swansea City have been credited with an interest by TEAMtalk recently, with Gauld facing a huge decision on his future with options not in short supply.

He had an impressive past season in the Portuguese Primeira Liga, scoring nine goals in all competitions. However, his team Farense have been relegated to the second tier and facing losing him now.

Gauld started his career on the books at Dundee United and rose up through the youth ranks with the Scottish side.

He broke into their first-team as a youngster and scored nine goals in 50 games to earn a move to Sporting Lisbon in 2014.

Gauld was a key player for Sporting’s B team but only ever made five appearances for their senior side as they decided to loan him out to Vitoria, Aves, Farense and Hibernian to gain some more experience.

Farense lured him away on a permanent basis in 2019 and he helped them gain promotion to the top flight in his first full season there.

Sheffield United, Brentford and Swansea City have been linked recently but will have to battle with Benfica to land him.