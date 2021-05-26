Charlton Athletic are looking to get the ball rolling with their summer recruitment.

Charlton Athletic boss Nigel Adkins is gearing up for his first full season in charge of the London club.

Transfer rumours have started to fly around over the past 24 hours for the Addicks.

New goalkeeper on way?

Soon-to-be free agent goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray was the first name to crop up yesterday, as per a report by London News Online.

Charlton could look to bring in a new ‘keeper for next term and the Scotsman fits the bill for them.

Ben Amos’ future continues to hang in the balance with his contract up next month, but they are believed to be wanting to keep hold of him.

Midfield reinforcements targeted

The Telegraph have reported that Andy Cannon is on the Addicks’ radar. He is available on a free transfer this summer with Portsmouth not extending his deal.

The midfielder is also wanted by Bolton Wanderers, Preston North End and Hull City.

Paul Digby is another name being linked with Charlton after rejecting two contract offers to stay at Cambridge United, that’s according to Football Insider.

The ex-England youth international, formerly of Barnsley and Ipswich Town, is also attracting interest from Sunderland and Oxford United.

He helped Cambridge gain promotion from League Two in the last campaign but looks poised to leave them soon.

Young prospect on radar?

Sheffield Wednesday youngster Charles Hagan is a more youthful target for the Addicks, as per the Sheffield Star.

Adkins likes to give youth a chance and may keep one eye on their Under-23s side.

It is expected to be a busy summer at the Valley as they look to build a squad capable of mounting a promotion push.

Charlton fans will want the contract situations of Amos, Jason Pearce, Chuks Aneke and Jake Forster-Caskey resolved as soon as possible though.