Sheffield United are ‘heavily in talks’ with former Fulham and Watford boss Slavisa Jokanovic, who’s also been linked to the West Brom vacancy recently.

Jokanovic, 52, is a manager in-demand – he’s been linked to the Sheffield United position since Chris Wilder’s exit in March.

Currently manager of Qatari club Al-Gharafa, the Serb has two Championship promotions to his name with both Fulham and Watford and now, The Sun’s Alan Nixon has provided an optimistic update on his potential return to the Championship:

Sheff U well down the line with that one https://t.co/3GOxhjR1Ju — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) May 25, 2021

Still heavily in talks … not done yet but optimistic noises https://t.co/QjMjYO4Wz0 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) May 25, 2021

Good news for Sheffield United could mean bad news for West Brom though – they’re also managerless ahead of their Championship return with Sam Allardyce set to depart this summer.

Several names have been linked to The Hawthorns, with former Blades boss Wilder a reported front-runner. Last weekend though, The Sun on Sunday (23.05.21, pg.59) claimed that Jokanovic was a ‘possibility’ for the Baggies ahead of next season.

For United, Jokanovic would be a huge appointment and a real statement ahead of their Championship return.

Their last season in the Premier League was hugely disappointing, fishing rock-bottom and a full 16 points from safety – West Brom finished in 19th, with 13 points separating them from 17th-place Burnley.

Both sides return to the Championship without managers but if both can bring in strong names then they’ll automatically become favourites for an immediate return to the Premier League next time round.

Wilder in at West Brom against Jokanovic in at Sheffield United would be a huge story in the Championship next season. Both could yet happen, though it seems Jokanovic to Sheffield United is gathering more pace.