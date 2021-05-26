Sunderland could sack Lee Johnson this week, according to a report by Football Insider.

Sunderland are believed to have held talks with a potential replacement.

Johnson, who is 39 years old, could be set to depart the Stadium of Light after his side missed out on promotion.

It is set to be a summer of transition in the North East as the Black Cats gear up for their fourth consecutive season at League One level.

Johnson was appointed by Sunderland in December following the sacking of Phil Parkinson and signed a two-and-a-half year deal.

He started life well there and they won the EFL Trophy in March after beating Tranmere Rovers at Wembley.

However, things started to turns sour for Johnson and his side lost their form as the season came to a close.

Sunderland lost to Lincoln City over two legs in the Play-Offs and are now considering to sack their boss.

The Black Cats became the latest Football League club to publish their retained list yesterday and have announced that Callum McFadzean, Chris Maguire, Conor McLaughlin, Grant Leadbitter, Josh Scowen, Max Power and Remi Matthews are all leaving as free agents.

They remain in talks with Denver Hume, Luke O’Nien, Aiden McGeady and Charlie Wyke over new deals.