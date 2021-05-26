Sunderland are reportedly ‘plotting’ Lee Johnson’s sacking this week, following the club’s play-off exit.

Football Insider report that Sunderland could sack Johnson this week, with ‘replacement talks’ having been held – owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus is set to make a decision in the coming days.

The former Bristol City boss has been in the dugout for less than six months. He gave the club an initial upturn in form and guided them to a top-six finish, missing out on automatic promotion after a dogged patch of form to finish the season.

Now out of the play-offs and facing a fourth-straight year in League One, the managerial merry-go-round could swing once more.

Here we look at three ambitious appointments that the Black Cats should consider if they part ways with Johnson:

Paul Warne

The Rotherham United boss is heading back into League One. In four seasons with the Millers he’s achieved either promotion or relegation in each of those and so he’s certainly a manager that knows the third-tier well.

Sunderland’s main objective right now is to break out of League One. Few managers have as many League One promotions to their name as Warne (two) and he could be the ideal short-term fix for Sunderland.

Yes, his Championship showings end in relegation but he’s working on a budget a fraction of the size of Sunderland’s. He remains contracted at the club for a further two years but having ended up back in League One with his side, an unlikely Sunderland call could be tempting.

Gareth Ainsworth

Another manager who’s returning to League One following a stint in the Championship is Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth.

The former QPR man is a huge favourite at Wycombe – he’s been in charge since 2012 having won promotion from both League Two and League One in his time there, and on a shoestring budget too.

His side gave a sterling account of themselves in the Championship as well, eventually finishing in 22nd after an inspired run of form to end the season. He seemingly has no intention of leaving but like Warne, an offer from Sunderland could be tempting – his style of play has often garnered criticism but he knows League One well and he knows how to get teams promoted.

Chris Wilder

The standout candidate for a lot of jobs this summer will be Chris Wilder.

He left Sheffield United earlier in the year after a five-year stint in charge, in which he guided the Blades from League One to the Premier League.

That’s exactly what Sunderland want and need right now but with teams already weighing up an appointment, the Black Cats would have to move sharply.

West Brom are being closely linked with Wilder. Money talks though, and if Louis-Dreyfus does decide to part ways with Johnson then he’ll need to replace him with a blockbuster appointment and Wilder would be just that.

Speculative just like Warne and Ainsworth, but Wilder is currently on the market and has proven experience in both League One and the Championship, with a reputation of playing some nice football too.