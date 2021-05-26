Ipswich Town ‘remain on contract talks’ with Gwion Edwards, who’s been linked to all of MK Dons, Preston North End and Sunderland ahead of this summer.

Edwards, 28, is reported to still be in talks with Ipswich Town regarding his future at Portman Road. Paul Cook has ‘offered’ the Welshman a new deal but East Anglian Daily Times report that the midfielder is ‘mulling’ over his options.

Earlier in the year, Football Insider linked both Preston North End and Sunderland with Edwards.

Both clubs were reported racing to sign Edwards for free this summer before Football League World then claimed that MK Dons were ‘in talks’ with Edwards regarding a free summer move.

In the season just gone, Edwards featured 36 times in League One for the Tractor Boys, scored six and assisted four as his side finished the season strongly under Cook.

The former Wigan Athletic and Portsmouth boss came in after a season of speculation linking him with most every job that became available in the Football League.

Their League One rivals MK Dons also finished the term in relatively good form under Russell Martin, placing in 13th – Sunderland meanwhile crashed out of the League One play-offs last weekend after a 3-2 aggregate defeat to Lincoln City.

Preston are the only Championship club linked with Edwards then. The Lilywhites finished the campaign on a run of four-straight wins following Alex Neil’s departure earlier in the campaign, with plenty of summer transfer activity expected at Deepdale.

Edwards is a man in-demand going into the summer, with plenty of options and of course the option to stay with Cook at Ipswich as they gear up for a promotion charge next time round.