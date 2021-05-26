QPR could be set for a shake-up in the goalkeeping department this summer, with fresh reports coming out on both Seny Dieng and Liam Kelly.

Mark Warburton has already lost Joe Lumley this summer and he could soon lose another QPR stopper in Kelly.

The 25-year-old hasn’t hidden the fact that he’d keen on staying with loan club Motherwell ahead of the 2021/22 campaign and West London Sport now report that the Scottish club have been ‘made aware of his potential availability’.

What’s more is that Kelly is not keen on returning to west London to play back up to Dieng and the club themselves aren’t keen on funding another loan move for the Scot.

Elsewhere with Dieng, West London Sport claim that there’s not yet been any enquiries for the 26-year-old.

He kept 11 clean sheets in 42 Championship outings for the Rs in what was his breakthrough season with the club. Reports emerged earlier in the season linking all of Arsenal, Crystal Palace and Leeds United with the shot-stopper, who’s contracted to the club until 2024.

With youngster Joe Walsh set to head out on loan this summer, Warburton will have to move fast to find suitable cover for Dieng ahead of the next campaign.

Former Liverpool stopper Andy Lonergan is being linked with a free move to west London – The Sun on Sunday (23.05) reported last weekend that he was being lined up for a short-term deal at QPR and he could yet provide suitable cover going into the new campaign.

Warburton’s side look good for a top-six charge next time round, though it’ll largely depend on whether they can keep their top stars throughout the summer.