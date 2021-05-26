Sheffield Wednesday youngster Charles Hagan has interest from all of Brentford, Charlton Athletic and Stoke City ahead of this summer.

Hagan, 19, is a product of the Chelsea youth academy. He joined Sheffield Wednesday last year but sees his contract expire this summer, and he could yet leave Hillsborough without ever making a league appearance for the Owls.

He’s just the one League Cup showing to his name but having impressed with the Owls’ development squad, Sheffield Star reports that he’s not short of suitors going into the summer transfer window.

Sheffield Star also claims that the Owls have offered him an extended deal to stay in S6 but that Hagan is yet to sign, amid interest from Brentford, Charlton Athletic and Stoke City too:

The Star understands that there is plenty of interest from elsewhere as the likes of Charlton Athletic, Stoke City and Brentford among those believed to be monitoring the former Chelsea starlet as he gets closer to the expiration of his current Owls deal at the end of next month.

Brentford are gearing up for their second Championship play-off final in as many seasons – they face Swansea City later this month at Wembley.

Charlton Athletic meanwhile are heading for a first full season under Nigel Adkins after the former Hull City boss guided them to a strong finish to the campaign, with plenty of summer transfer activity expected at The Valley.

Stoke City meanwhile tailed off in the Championship, eventually finishing in 14th-place after a disastrous 2021 showing from Michael O’Neill’s side.

Hagan would be a fine addition to any, and his departure would prove a huge loss to Sheffield Wednesday/