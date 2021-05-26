Swansea City and Watford are both being linked with FC Midtjylland striker Sory Kaba.

The Telegraph has linked both Swansea City and Watford with the 25-year-old striker, who netted 11 goals in 27 league games for the Danish club in the season just gone.

Watford are gearing up for their immediate return to the Premier League after claiming a 2nd-place finish in the Championship, whilst Swansea City are heading to Wembley to face Thomas Frank’s Brentford in the play-off final.

Both Watford and Swansea could yet be Premier League outfits come the start of next season. Whatever league Swansea are in though, both they and Xisco Munoz’s side will need attacking reinforcements this summer.

The Hornets have achieved promotion without an out-and-out scorer – Ismaila Sarr was their highest-scorer in the Championship with 13 goals, whilst the Swans’ most prolific was Andre Ayew with 16 closely followed by Jamal Lowe with 14.

Ayew though is out of contract and it remains unclear whether his stay will be renewed, with his wages reported to be sky high in South Wales.

Kaba though looks like he’s primed for English football – the Guinea man is a physical asset in attack and a keen aerial threat too, able to lead the line effectively as the lone striker.

No price tag is known as of yet but if both Swansea and Watford further their interest, it could start a bidding war.