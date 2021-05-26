There is still no clarity on Martyn Waghorn’s future, according to journalist Steve Nicholson speaking in the Derby Telegraph’s Q&A.

Derby secured their Championship status on the final day of the season after a nail-biting 3-3 draw with Sheffield Wednesday. Waghorn played a significant part in that game bagging a brace in what could now possibly be his last game for the Rams.

It now looks to be a busy summer on and off the pitch for Derby and boss Wayne Rooney. There is still uncertainty regarding the potential sale of Derby, as potential buyers are ‘walking away’ after finding debts and liabilities of more than £60million. There is also increasing uncertainty in the playing squad with numerous players coming to the end of their contracts and several loan players returning to their parent clubs.

One of those players who hasn’t clarified their future is Waghorn, whose deal expires at the end of next month and this week Cardiff City have expressed an interest in the 31-year-old. The striker finished the season on five goals, three behind top-scorer Colin Kazim-Richards.

Nicholson gave an update on Waghorn’s future in a Q&A for the Derby Telegraph, he wrote: “Still waiting to hear on Waghorn and Andre Wisdom. Clubs and managers never reveal budgets, but Derby’s business this summer is likely to be a mixture of loans, permanents, and free agents.”

Derby signed Waghorn in 2018 from Ipswich Town and has made a total of 123 appearances, scoring 30 goals and assisting 13 in the process.

In April, The Athletic’s Ryan Conway hailed Waghorn for his ‘excellent’ performance in the Rams’ 2-0 win against Luton Town. Conway uploaded a video speaking about the game and expressed his praise for the 31-year-old’s performance.

Conway said: “He was excellent, absolutely excellent when he was on the field. He was so good. His movement inside the box was great. His work-rate, I never question how work-rate, his work-rate is always good, and he was a problem.”

Derby not keeping Waghorn beyond this summer may be a real loss to Rooney’s side and maybe a disappointment to many Derby fans. His desire and hunger may be hard for Derby to replace, considering they may not have much money available in the upcoming transfer window.