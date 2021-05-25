Arsenal are a side who struggled at times to maintain a consistent approach and level during their 2020/21 Premier League campaign.

Arsenal fans would have been frustrated at the spluttering stop-start displays that the Gunners seemed to produce this season just completed – one where they finished outside the European places in 8th position.

Looking to address that shortcoming, the North London side are said by the Daily Mail’s Simon Jones to have contacted Norwich City over dual-threat attacker Emiliano Buendia.

Gunners looking to fire shots for Buendia deal

Writing for the Mail Online, Jones says that contact has been made by Arsenal with Norwich as they look to hammer out a deal for the talented Buendia.

He writes that the Gunners “have opened talks over a move” for the lethal Argentine and that they are doing do as they “look to head off” a similar move by Aston Villa.

Across 39 Sky Bet Championship games this season, Buendia has been simply on fire for the Canaries. He proved what a dangerous player he was across the season as he fired in 15 goals and provided 16 assists.

Buendia: acceptance that he’ll fly the Canaries

Jones adds that there “is an acceptance” that Buendia will fly Carrow Road this summer with the Norfolk side valuing their Argentine jewel in the £40m region. Anything near that amount will more than beat the £1.5m Norwich paid Getafe for him in 2018.

That 31-goal contribution haul is a piece of a larger mosaic of 24 goals and 42 assists in 121 games for the Canaries. That level of output has brought about top-tier interest and Jones reports that Arsenal are wanting to bring him to the Emirates.

He writes that Richard Garlick, Arsenal’s new director of football, “seems determined” to land 24-year-old Buendia and make him “their first signing of the summer.”

Jones adds that Norwich “anticipate offers of around £35million plus add-ons” as they look to nudge a deal closer to their own £40m valuation of him.