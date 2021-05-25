Sunderland have today released their retained list ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Sunderland have offered new deals to Aiden McGeady, Luke O’Nien and Denver Hume, and remain in talks with Charlie Wyke over an extended deal whilst a one-year option in Oliver Younger’s deal has been triggered.

Meanwhile, all of Callum McFadzean, Chris Maguire, Conor McLaughlin, Grant Leadbitter, Max Power, Josh Scowen and Remi Matthews ‘have not been offered new terms’, and will subsequently depart the club when their contracts expire next month.

For many Sunderland fans, the departures of some will help clean the slate for Lee Johnson ahead of next season, whilst the departures of Chris Maguire and Conor McLaughlin in particular are surprising.

The 2021/22 campaign will be their fourth consecutive spent in League One but optimism remains, after an inspired performance from Johnson in the second half of the season just gone, and with new ownership in place too.

See how these Sunderland fans reacted to the news of those released players on Twitter:

Maguire one of the very few who could change a game for us and they’ve let him go🤦‍♂️I’ll call it now he’ll score against us next season when he signs for another club. Poor decision from the club🙄 https://t.co/BM92sEa81D — Dylan Wade (@dylan__wade) May 25, 2021

Am I the only one who would have kept Conor Mclaughlin when he was fit he was solid at right back, don't get that decision — nathan rutherford (@nathanr184) May 25, 2021

Correct decisions negotiations with Wyke Mcgeady and LOn taking place I guess surprised kept Leadbetter though he might be used to help the younger lads we hopefully sign next season — Joe Lewins (@joelewins) May 25, 2021

Getting rid of Maguire is a joke,rest good riddance, there's few who are contracted who I'd show door too for sure — Jamie Squires (@JamiefSquires) May 25, 2021

Good luck Maguire, the rest good riddance 👋 — Nathan Murphy (@nathanmurf1) May 25, 2021

All the best to everyone apart from mcfadzean🤝 — Lewis Jay (@LewisJay17) May 25, 2021