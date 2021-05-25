Sunderland have released their retained list today, announcing that they remain in talks with Charlie Wyke over a new deal.

Wyke, 28, is out of contract at Sunderland next month. The Englishman ended the season with 31 goals in all competitions – 26 of those coming in League One.

Contract talks took a backseat for Sunderland as they vied for promotion from the third-tier but with their now fate now decided, those talks have seemingly taken place.

With Wyke and Sunderland still negotiating, the Black Cats have offered new deals to all of Aiden McGeady, Luke O’Nien and Denver Hume.

Lee Johnson’s side don’t have long to try and arrange a new deal for Wyke. Little over a month remains on his contract and those talks might intensify given that Wyke has been linked with a number of clubs going into the summer.

Middlesbrough have been closely linked for the striker alongside fellow Championship clubs Cardiff City, Millwall and Nottingham Forest – both Celtic and CSKA Moscow have also been linked.

Understand Cardiff, Middlesbrough, Millwall & Forest are all interested in Wyke – who is out of contract in June #SAFC — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) April 26, 2021

Neil Warnock’s Middlesbrough side are in dire need of a striker this summer and Wyke fits the bill – he’s prolific and has those strengths that the Boro boss craves in a striker.

Warnock’s old club Cardiff have brought in James Collins and so their interest in Wyke might have peaked. As for Millwall and Forest, they still need to bring in attacking reinforcements this summer after both struggling for goals last season.

Johnson will obviously want to keep his top-scorer at the Stadium of Light going into next season and should he lose him then he’ll need to act fast and effectively in the transfer market to replace his goals.

Wyke would be a fine addition to any Championship side though and it wouldn’t be surprising if he seals a move to the second-tier this summer.