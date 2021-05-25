Bristol City were a side that struggled last season – the 2020/21 Sky Bet Championship campaign.

Bristol City not only struggled but did so massively, ending the season in 19th position on 51 points – just eight points safe from the drop.

Despite all that doom and gloom, there were some bright spots and one of these was striker Famara Diédhiou whose contract is due to run down at the end of June.

The Robins striker is a wanted man with Middlesbrough being linked with him as well as other Championship sides also said to be interested.

Diedhiou – his time at the Robins drawing to an end

Senegalese striker Diedhiou arrived in July 2017 from French side SCO Angers – signing on at Ashton Gate for a fee of £5.3m.

His time in England has seen him make 169 appearances for the Robins where he has scored 51 goals and provided 9 assists.

This season, one where City struggled, saw him score eight goals and provide a single assist. Still, that is thought to be enough to have Middlesbrough interested and looking at a free-agent capture.

Nixon: one obstacle barring any movement

Sun reporter Alan Nixon, in answering a question from a fan, is adamant that one obstacle is a hindrance to any possible deal:

These “large demands” could be the obstacles that interested sides such as Middlesbrough might have to clamber over if they are looking at bringing Diedhiou onboard after his Bristol City contract runs out at the end of June.