Luton Town’s former boss Graeme Jones will join England’s coaching team at the Euros this summer, as per a report by the Daily Mail.

Luton Town had him in charge for part of the 2019/20 season in the Championship.

Jones, who is 51 years old, will work with Gareth Southgate with England this summer.

Jones spent the first-half of this past season as the assistant manager of AFC Bournemouth in the second tier before moving to Newcastle United in January.

Read: Luton Town set sights on League One defender – Bristol City also linked

Luton turned to him in May 2019 and he signed a three-year contract at Kenilworth Road.

However, he won 29.3% of games in charge of the Hatters and was sacked during the first lockdown last year.

The Bedfordshire club decided to replace him with Nathan Jones and that decision paid off with them managing to secure their Championship status in the end.

Jones will now be looking forward to his role with the England.

He was a long-serving assistant to Roberto Martinez and worked with the Spaniard at Swansea City, Wigan Athletic, Everton and Belgium.

Read: League One side hope to keep Luton Town target this summer

England have announced their squad for the Euros today, with former Football League stars such as Sam Johnstone, Conor Coady, Kalvin Phillips, Ben White and Ollie Watkins all named in it.

Jones will be there as well assisting Southgate over the next couple of months with the Three Lions going for glory.