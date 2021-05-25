Charlton Athletic, Sunderland and Oxford United are keen on Cambridge United’s Paul Digby, as per a report by Football Insider.

Charlton Athletic are believed to be leading the race for his signature.

Digby, who is 26 years old, is out of contract at the end of next month and has turned down two offers by Cambridge to stay.

He played a key role in their promotion from League Two last season but is now looking poised to depart.

Digby started his career at Barnsley and rose up through the youth ranks of the Yorkshire club before making 25 appearances for their first-team.

He left Oakwell for Ipswich Town but struggled for game time during his time in East Anglia.

The ex-England youth international has spent four years in League Two but has spent every season at a different club.

Spells at Mansfield Town, Forest Green Rovers and Stevenage came and went for him before Cambridge snapped him up last summer.

He only penned a one-year deal with Mark Bonner’s side and despite them trying hard to keep hold of him, it appears he could be on the move again.

Charlton are keen to lure him to London as Nigel Adkins plots potential summer additions.

The Addicks will have to fend off competition from league rivals Sunderland and Oxford United for his signature though.