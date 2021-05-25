Barnsley, Huddersfield Town, and Sheffield Wednesday are set to battle it out for Solihull Moors striker Kyle Hudlin according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The striker is currently the largest outfield player in Britain standing at 6ft 9in and has recently been the subject of interest from the three Football League clubs.

Hudlin scored nine goals last term in 32 appearances and has been a revelation for the club over the past seven months after signing from Solihull United, who play in the Midland League Division Two.

The towering centre forward scored 25 times in just 22 appearances before signing for Solihull Moors, where he has continued to score goals despite jumping up numerous divisions.

The 21-year-old is now on the radar of these three Football League clubs and he could well be utilised with his huge presence.

Sheffield Wednesday have recently been relegated for the Championship to League One and Hudlin could well be a part of their plans moving forward as they look to make big changes at Hillsborough over the summer with a number of players already departing the club.

Barnsley have just been knocked out of the Championship play-offs by Swansea City and with Daryl Dike seemingly heading back to Orlando City with Premier League clubs interested in his signature, Hudlin could well be the man to replace him as he fits their style for a big centre-forward.

Huddersfield Town on the other hand have had issues in front of goal this season with no player managing to reach double figures for the Terriers last term.

A jump up the leagues may well be a tough one for Hudlin who has limited experience so far during his career but he could well be worth a punt for any team that are looking for a goalscorer with his track record so far.