Charlton Athletic and Hull City are both interested in soon-to-be free agent Andy Cannon, as reported by The Telegraph.

Charlton Athletic and Hull City have both been named as potential suitors for the midfielder along with Preston North End.

Cannon, who is 25 years old, is a free agent with Portsmouth opting against offering him a new deal this summer.

Bolton Wanderers have also been linked with a move for him recently after their promotion from League Two, as per a report by The Bolton News.

Cannon joined Portsmouth in January 2019 and went on to play 79 times for the League One side.

He started his career at Rochdale and played 128 times for their first-team before Pompey lured him down south.

The Manchester-born midfielder faces a big decision to make on his next move and is not short of potential suitors.

Charlton are preparing for another season in League One and Nigel Adkins will be eager to bring in some new faces over the coming months.

The Addicks narrowly missed out on a place in the Play-Offs last term and will have their sights set on promotion.

Hull, on the other hand, are back in the Championship next term and Cannon would give the Tigers more options and depth in their midfield department.

Bolton shouldn’t be ruled out of the race to sign him though as a move back home to the North West may be tempting to him.