Wigan Athletic and Doncaster Rovers are set to battle it out for former Reading midfielder Jem Karacan, BerkshireLive reports.

Wigan and Doncaster are also joined by AFC Wimbledon in the race to sign the 32-year-old midfielder who has recently turned down a new deal with Scunthorpe United after signing a short-term deal back in January.

Karacan appeared 24 times for the Iron this season, becoming a key player as the club managed to steer themselves away from the relegation zone and comfortably finish outside the bottom two and confirm their Sky Bet League Two status for next season.

The former Turkey international will be available to sign on a free transfer and will be a welcome addition to any team in the bottom two divisions of the Football league with his wealth of experience.

The 32-year-old used to turn out for Championship side Reading and spent eight years with the Berkshire club, making 175 appearances in the process, playing in both the Championship and the Premier League.

Since departing in 2015, Karacan has had spells at Galatasaray, Bolton Wanderers, Millwall, Central Coast Mariners, and most recently Scunthorpe.

Karacan has a lot of experience in the Football League and would add a lot of solidity and control to most teams in the middle of midfield.

The midfielder may also come at a fairly cheap price as he looks to move his way back up the English pyramid and he may well take reasonable terms to play higher up in the Football League.

Wigan Athletic survived by a singular point last season and they will be looking to improve on this to try and make a return to the Championship in the near future and will need to improve the squad if they are to do this.

Doncaster on the other hand finished mid-table last term and a push for the play-offs will be on the mind of current coach Andrew Butler.