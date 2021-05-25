Derby County and Cardiff City are set to battle it out to sign Callum Elder from Hull City, reveals Football Insider.

Derby County and Cardiff City could be about to lock horns for the Hull City left-back who was a regular in Grant McCann’s promotion-winning side last season appearing 44 times.

Elder has attracted interest from both Derby and Cardiff as well as Huddersfield Town and Preston North End, his 10 assists were helpful for McCann’s side as they secured promotion comfortably as well as taking home the league title in the process.

The 26-year-old joined Hull after numerous loan spells away from his first club Leicester City, turning out for the likes of Peterborough United, Wigan Athletic, Ipswich Town, and Barnsley as well as a few others.

He joined the Tigers in 2019 and has made 79 league appearances for the club so far to date and is the first club where he managed to gain consistent game time.

A deal for Elder may well be viable for most clubs in the Championship as the left-back only has one year left on his current deal, although this does include an option for the club to extend this by a year.

The 26-year-old would be a big loss for McCann with his defensive ability as well as his attacking prowess and would be a difficult player to replace.

Derby County may well especially be in the market for a left-back with Scott Malone leaving the club for Millwall on a permanent deal and Craig Forsyth’s contract running out in the near future.

For Cardiff, Elder may well slot in as more of a wing-back which would help McCarthy a great deal with Sheyi Ojo heading back to Liverpool after his loan spell ended and would also allow Joe Ralls to stamp down a place in the middle of midfield where he predominantly has played his best football in the past.