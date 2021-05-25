Cardiff City have been given a boost in their pursuit of Harry Wilson as Liverpool are looking to move the Wales international on this summer as they look to raise funds for Ibrahima Konate, Goal reports.

The 24-year-old has spent the last season on loan with the Bluebirds but didn’t have the impact most fans would have expected although he still managed to contribute seven goals and 12 assists as he helped them to an eight-placed finish.

Cardiff were looking to make a run for the play-offs but inevitably fell short, finishing nine points behind Bournemouth who have not long had their Championship status for next season confirmed after losing in the play-offs to Brentford.

WalesOnline reported last week that Mick McCarthy’s side would be interested in making a move for Wilson, should the opportunity come available, and reportedly asked Liverpool about bringing the ace back, whether that be on loan or a permanent deal at the time was yet to be known.

With the fresh update emerging that his services are available, it may well be worth Cardiff taking a punt on Wilson who has proved himself both in the Championship during loan spells with Hull City, Derby County, and the Bluebirds, as well as performing well previously in the Premier League with Bournemouth.

Whether McCarthy will make a move for the Welshman is yet to be known but for the right price, you can only think that an offer will at least be made to the Merseyside club as Cardiff look to push on and go for a play-off place next time around.

Wilson will be looking to get his future resolved sooner rather than later but it may well be a case of waiting until the European Championships are done and putting himself in the shop window for other clubs, especially those in the Premier League.