Charlton Athletic are keen on keeping Ben Amos this summer despite his future continuing to hang in the balance, as detailed in a report by London News Online.

Charlton Athletic said contract talks with the goalkeeper were ‘ongoing’ when they published their retained list on 18th May.

Amos, who is 31 years old, is out of contract at the end of next month and is currently due to become a free agent.

However, the Addicks are eager to keep hold of him in preparation for next season.

Charlton have today been linked with a move for soon-to-be available Craig MacGillivray.

Keeping Amos and bringing in a new ‘keeper this summer would provide Nigel Adkins with strong competition for the number one spot for next term.

It could also allow Ashley Maynard-Brewer to head out on loan and get some more first-team experience under his belt.

Amos was the Addicks’ number one this past season and made 48 appearances in all competitions.

The experienced stopper re-joined the club in 2019 having previously had a loan spell at the Valley a couple of years prior.

Amos has also played for the likes of Manchester United, Bolton Wanderers and Cardiff City in the past.

Charlton would like to retain his services for another 12 months at least but he may be seeing what other options are available to him before deciding what to do.