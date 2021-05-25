Oxford United have confirmed Nottingham Forest target Josh Ruffels has been offered a new contract.

Oxford United have become the latest Football League club to announce their retained list.

Their official club website says their left-back “was offered a new contract during the season.”

Ruffels, who is 27 years old, is a summer target for Nottingham Forest, as reported by The Athletic.

He is yet to put pen-to-paper on a new deal at the Kassam Stadium and could head out the exit door on a free transfer.

Oxford have announced that Rob Hall, Dylan Asonganyi, Fabio Lopes, Nico Jones, Fabio Sole and forward Jack Stevens will be leaving the club, whilst new contracts have been offered to John Mousinho and Anthony Forde.

Losing Ruffels for nothing would be a blow to Karl Robinson’s side but it would be hard to stand in the way of a move to the Championship.

He has been on the books of Oxford since 2013 and has been a great servant to the club, making 312 appearances in all competitions.

Ruffels helped the U’s gain promotion from League Two in 2016 and they have reached the League One Play-Offs twice since then.

The ex-Coventry City man has been offered the chance to stay at Oxford this summer but is yet to commit his future, with Nottingham Forest waiting in the wings.