Luton Town have today moved to sign 24-year-old winger Fred Onyedinma from Wycombe Wanderers after the Chairboys relegation from the Championship, confirms the club.

Onyedinma joins after season ticket contributions significantly helped the club towards bringing him to the club.

The winger first broke through the ranks at Millwall as an 18-year-old when he came on as a second-half substitute in an FA Cup tie against Southend United.

The winger had a couple of loan spells away from the club at Wycombe, first during the 2014/15 season then again for the 2018/19 season before making the move to the club on a permanent deal in 2019 for an undisclosed fee.

Onyedinma appeared 102 times for Wycombe in the league, scoring 19 goals and being an integral part of the club’s promotion from Sky Bet League One during the 19/20 season, in which he scored two goals in their second-leg play-off game against Fleetwood Town.

Last season the winger contributed three goals, one of which came on the final day against Middlesbrough, and also picked up four assists in a season where it was always going to be a struggle for Gareth Ainsworth’s side as they fought bravely against the drop but came up short on the final day.

Already making 222 league appearances at the age of 24, the winger has a tonne of experience in the Football League and this is something that can only help Luton to push on further.

The Hatters finished in a respectable 12th place last season, 19 points clear of the bottom three, and now have the foundations in the place to try and push on even further.

Onyedinma is the first piece of business in which could be an important summer for Nathan Jones and his coaching staff as they look to build on their 12th placed finish but more importantly make sure they keep themselves as far away from the relegation battle as possible.