Hull City are unlikely to pursue a deal for Accrington Stanley striker Dion Charles, Hull Live has reported.

Hull City are one of a host of sides to have been credited with interest in the Accrington Stanley hotshot over the course of the 2020/21 campaign.

Dion Charles’ form in League One is also said to have attracted attention from Nottingham Forest and Cardiff City.

However, an update has now emerged on the Tigers’ rumoured interest in the striker, stating a move is unlikely.

As per a report from Hull Live, the Stanley hotshot is set to be out of Hull’s price range. The League One side value Charles at over £1m, a price that could be too much for Hull’s “conservative” budget.

Despite the fact the Tigers are unlikely to make a move, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Charles make the step up to the Championship this summer.

The 25-year-old managed 20 goals in 49 appearances this season. In that time, he also chipped in with four assists, helping Accrington to an 11th-placed finish.

Charles has enjoyed a successful two years with Accrington since joining from Southport in 2019.

The former Blackpool striker scored nine goals and provided eight assists in the 2019/20 season. Charles’ performances earned him his first call-up to the Northern Ireland national side earlier this year, making his debut in a 2-1 loss to the USA.