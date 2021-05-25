Bristol Rovers are ‘very keen’ on signing Paul Coutts, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Bristol Rovers. Joey Barton very keen on Paul Coutts. Former player from Fleetwood. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) May 25, 2021

Bristol Rovers are gearing up for life in League Two next season and could lure the midfielder to the Memorial Ground on a free transfer.

Coutts, who is 32 years old, has been released by Fleetwood Town and is available for nothing.

Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton managed him at Highbury and wants to reunite with him now.

Barton signed him for Fleetwood on a free in 2019 and he went on to play 67 times for the League One club, as well as spending the second-half of last season on loan at Salford City.

Coutts is a vastly experienced player in the Football League and has racked up over 400 appearances in his career to date.

He had spells at Peterborough United, Preston North End and Derby County before rocking up at Sheffield United in 2015.

The ex-Scotland youth International was a hit at Bramall Lane and helped the Blades rise from League One to the Premier League under Chris Wilder during his time in South Yorkshire.

Barton swooped in for him after he parted company with Sheffield United and may do the same this summer following his departure from Fleetwood.

