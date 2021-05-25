Leeds United have failed to strike a player swap deal with Peterborough United, Barry Fry has told the Peterborough Telegraph.

Leeds United midfielder Alfie McCalmont made a brilliant impression during his stint on loan with Oldham Athletic during the 2020/21 campaign.

The Whites prodigy starred in the middle of the park, netting 10 goals and providing five assists for the Latics.

Now, it has been revealed the Leeds prospect was involved in a swap offer lodged to Peterborough United.

Speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph, Posh’s director of football Barry Fry has revealed the Premier League side included McCalmont in a swap offer for one of their players.

Fry eluded mentioning the player Leeds were looking to receive in return. However, he moved to confirm the League One promotion-winners “turned it down flat”.

“Leeds offered to swap the player for one of ours and we turned it down flat,” he said.

A host of Posh’s top players have been linked with moves away ahead of the summer window. Jonson Clarke-Harris and Siriki Dembele are both subject to ongoing links, with top Championship and Premier League clubs said keen.

Young striker Ricky-Jade Jones, who recently penned a new long-term deal with Posh, was linked with Leeds United back in 2020. However, a deal failed to materialise and speculation regarding their interest has been non-existent since.

Despite Peterborough United turning down the chance to sign McCalmont, the Northern Irish prodigy has interest from elsewhere.

Cheltenham Town have shown an interest in the 21-year-old, who has been tipped for a loan stint in a higher league.